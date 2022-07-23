Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Biology2h 40m
- 2. Chemistry3h 40m
- 3. Water1h 26m
- 4. Biomolecules2h 23m
- 5. Cell Components2h 26m
- 6. The Membrane2h 31m
- 7. Energy and Metabolism2h 0m
- 8. Respiration2h 40m
- 9. Photosynthesis2h 49m
- 10. Cell Signaling59m
- 11. Cell Division2h 47m
- 12. Meiosis2h 0m
- 13. Mendelian Genetics4h 44m
- Introduction to Mendel's Experiments7m
- Genotype vs. Phenotype17m
- Punnett Squares13m
- Mendel's Experiments26m
- Mendel's Laws18m
- Monohybrid Crosses19m
- Test Crosses14m
- Dihybrid Crosses20m
- Punnett Square Probability26m
- Incomplete Dominance vs. Codominance20m
- Epistasis7m
- Non-Mendelian Genetics12m
- Pedigrees6m
- Autosomal Inheritance21m
- Sex-Linked Inheritance43m
- X-Inactivation9m
- 14. DNA Synthesis2h 27m
- 15. Gene Expression3h 20m
- 16. Regulation of Expression3h 31m
- Introduction to Regulation of Gene Expression13m
- Prokaryotic Gene Regulation via Operons27m
- The Lac Operon21m
- Glucose's Impact on Lac Operon25m
- The Trp Operon20m
- Review of the Lac Operon & Trp Operon11m
- Introduction to Eukaryotic Gene Regulation9m
- Eukaryotic Chromatin Modifications16m
- Eukaryotic Transcriptional Control22m
- Eukaryotic Post-Transcriptional Regulation28m
- Eukaryotic Post-Translational Regulation13m
- 17. Viruses37m
- 18. Biotechnology2h 58m
- 19. Genomics17m
- 20. Development1h 5m
- 21. Evolution3h 1m
- 22. Evolution of Populations3h 52m
- 23. Speciation1h 37m
- 24. History of Life on Earth2h 6m
- 25. Phylogeny2h 31m
- 26. Prokaryotes4h 59m
- 27. Protists1h 12m
- 28. Plants1h 22m
- 29. Fungi36m
- 30. Overview of Animals34m
- 31. Invertebrates1h 2m
- 32. Vertebrates50m
- 33. Plant Anatomy1h 3m
- 34. Vascular Plant Transport2m
- 35. Soil37m
- 36. Plant Reproduction47m
- 37. Plant Sensation and Response1h 9m
- 38. Animal Form and Function1h 19m
- 39. Digestive System10m
- 40. Circulatory System1h 57m
- 41. Immune System1h 12m
- 42. Osmoregulation and Excretion50m
- 43. Endocrine System4m
- 44. Animal Reproduction2m
- 45. Nervous System55m
- 46. Sensory Systems46m
- 47. Muscle Systems23m
- 48. Ecology3h 11m
- Introduction to Ecology20m
- Biogeography14m
- Earth's Climate Patterns50m
- Introduction to Terrestrial Biomes10m
- Terrestrial Biomes: Near Equator13m
- Terrestrial Biomes: Temperate Regions10m
- Terrestrial Biomes: Northern Regions15m
- Introduction to Aquatic Biomes27m
- Freshwater Aquatic Biomes14m
- Marine Aquatic Biomes13m
- 49. Animal Behavior28m
- 50. Population Ecology3h 41m
- Introduction to Population Ecology28m
- Population Sampling Methods23m
- Life History12m
- Population Demography17m
- Factors Limiting Population Growth14m
- Introduction to Population Growth Models22m
- Linear Population Growth6m
- Exponential Population Growth29m
- Logistic Population Growth32m
- r/K Selection10m
- The Human Population22m
- 51. Community Ecology2h 46m
- Introduction to Community Ecology2m
- Introduction to Community Interactions9m
- Community Interactions: Competition (-/-)38m
- Community Interactions: Exploitation (+/-)23m
- Community Interactions: Mutualism (+/+) & Commensalism (+/0)9m
- Community Structure35m
- Community Dynamics26m
- Geographic Impact on Communities21m
- 52. Ecosystems2h 36m
- 53. Conservation Biology24m
11. Cell Division
Organization of DNA in the Cell
0:35 minutes
Problem 7`
Textbook Question
The following statements are about the control of chromatin condensation. Select True or False for each. T/F Reducing histone acetylase activity is likely to decrease gene transcription. T/F Mutations that reduce the number of positively charged amino acids on histones should promote open chromatin. T/F Chromatin remodeling complexes add chemical groups to histones. T/F Adding an inhibitor of DNA methylation is likely to reduce gene transcription.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the role of histone acetylase in chromatin structure: Histone acetylase enzymes add acetyl groups to histones, which reduces the positive charge on histones, leading to a less compact chromatin structure and promoting gene transcription.
Analyze the effect of mutations on histone charge: Understand that histones are positively charged due to the presence of amino acids like lysine and arginine. Mutations that reduce these positively charged amino acids would decrease the histone's ability to bind tightly with the negatively charged DNA, potentially leading to a more open chromatin structure.
Understand the function of chromatin remodeling complexes: Chromatin remodeling complexes are responsible for changing the position of DNA wrapped around histones. They do not typically add chemical groups to histones; instead, they physically move the nucleosomes to make certain areas of DNA more accessible for transcription.
Examine the role of DNA methylation in gene transcription: DNA methylation typically acts to repress gene transcription by adding methyl groups to DNA, particularly at cytosine bases. This modification generally leads to a more closed chromatin structure, inhibiting the binding of transcription machinery to the DNA.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:35s
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Histone Acetylation and Gene Transcription
Histone acetylation is a process where acetyl groups are added to histone proteins, leading to a more relaxed chromatin structure. This relaxation allows for easier access of transcription machinery to DNA, thereby promoting gene transcription. Conversely, reducing histone acetylase activity would likely result in increased histone acetylation, leading to tighter chromatin and decreased transcription.
Recommended video:
Histone Charge and Chromatin Structure
Histones are positively charged proteins that bind to negatively charged DNA, helping to package it into chromatin. Mutations that reduce the number of positively charged amino acids on histones can weaken this interaction, promoting a more open chromatin structure. Open chromatin is associated with active transcription, as it allows easier access for transcription factors and RNA polymerase.
Recommended video:
Chromatin Remodeling Complexes
Chromatin remodeling complexes are multi-protein assemblies that alter the structure of chromatin, facilitating access to DNA. They do not add chemical groups to histones; instead, they reposition or evict nucleosomes to expose DNA regions for transcription. This process is crucial for regulating gene expression and is distinct from the addition of chemical modifications like methylation or acetylation.
Recommended video:
06:15
Origin of Complex Traits
