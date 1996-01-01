General Biology
Recent Channels
General Biology
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Physics
Physics
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Social Science
Psychology
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Back
5. Cell Components
Endomembrane System: Protein Secretion
Problem
Molecular zip codes direct molecules to particular destinations in the cell. How are these signals read? a. They bind to receptor proteins. b. They enter transport vesicles. c. They bind to motor proteins. d. They are glycosylated by enzymes.
Show Answer
Similar Solution
38s
Play a video:
Next question
Related Videos
Related Practice
BioFlix: Endomembrane System
by Pearson
9 views
The Endomembrane System: Difference between Transport and Secretory Vesicles
by JH Science NJC
67 views
Endomembrane System Summary
by DeBacco University
231 views
Endomembrane System: Protein Secretion
by Jason Amores Sumpter
227 views
2
The Endomembrane System- Moving Proteins inside a Cell
by MooMooMath and Science
84 views
Endomembrane system | Structure of a cell | Biology | Khan Academy
by Khan Academy
86 views
The Endomembrane System
by RicochetScience
148 views
Protein Secretion
by Jason Amores Sumpter
208 views
3
Nucleus
by Jason Amores Sumpter
245 views
2
1
Endoplasmic Reticulum
by Jason Amores Sumpter
212 views
2
1
Golgi Apparatus
by Jason Amores Sumpter
258 views
2
1
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.