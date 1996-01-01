Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem

Molecular zip codes direct molecules to particular destinations in the cell. How are these signals read? a. They bind to receptor proteins. b. They enter transport vesicles. c. They bind to motor proteins. d. They are glycosylated by enzymes.

Similar Solution
clock
38s
Play a video:
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.