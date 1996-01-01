Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
General Biology39. Digestive SystemDigestion
0:59 minutes
Problem 14b
Textbook Question

Minnows are mainly carnivorous, eating insects and other small animals. However, herbivory has evolved independently in minnows several times. What changes in digestive structure and function are associated with the evolution of herbivory? Suggest a function of the difference in relative gut lengths of herbivorous and carnivorous minnows.

Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
8:24m

Watch next

Master Food and Feeding with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter

Start learning
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.