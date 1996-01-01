Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem

Where are protein components of the extracellular matrix synthesized? a. in the rough ER b. in the Golgi apparatus c. in the plasma membrane d. in the extracellular layer itself

Similar Solution
clock
2m
Play a video:
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.