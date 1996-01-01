Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem

Although cellulose and starch are identical in terms of stored chemical energy, our ability to harvest the energy from these two polysaccharides differs considerably. What is responsible for this difference?

Similar Solution
clock
2m
Play a video:
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.