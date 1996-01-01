General Biology
9. Photosynthesis
C3, C4 & CAM Plants
Problem
What is the role of PEP carboxylase in C4 and CAM plants? a. It fixes CO2 into an organic acid. b. It produces ATP for the Calvin cycle. c. It replaces rubicso in the Calvin cycle. d. It releases CO2 from organic acids.
