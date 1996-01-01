Most flowering plants can achieve pollination in several different ways. Those that produce pollen and carpels on the same plant may be self-pollinated, but they may also be cross-pollinated by insects or other pollinators. The cape gooseberry (Physalis peruviana) shown here is able to produce seed whether it is self- or cross-pollinated. Is one type of pollination better for reproductive success than the other?
Based on the data in the graphs provided, approximately how many ovules are found in each gooseberry carpel?
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Alteration of Generations with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter