2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Assume that independent assortment happens in all gene pairs. What will be the probability of AABbCc and AaBBCC parental genotypes producing offspring with AaBbCc genotype?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1/4
B
1/16
C
1/8
D
1/32