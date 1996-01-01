28. Plants
Seed Plants
28. Plants Seed Plants
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
Angiosperms are seed plants that produce fruits, seeds, and flowers. The term "seed" refers to a fertilized _____, whereas "_____" develops into "_____" following fertilization.
Angiosperms are seed plants that produce fruits, seeds, and flowers. The term "seed" refers to a fertilized _____, whereas "_____" develops into "_____" following fertilization.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
ovule; wall of ovule; fruit wall
B
ovule; an ovary; fruit
C
ovary; an ovule; fruit wall
D
microspore; a pollen grain; male gametophyte