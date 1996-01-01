21. Evolution by Natural Selection
Descent with Modification
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
The most famous proverb is "great minds think alike." In terms of evolutionary views, which of the following scientists best matches this description?
A
Jean-Baptiste Lamarck and Carolus Linnaeus
B
Georges Cuvier and Jean-Baptiste Lamarck
C
Charles Darwin and Alfred Russel Wallace
D
George Cuvier and Charles Darwin