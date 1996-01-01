15. Gene Expression
Introduction to Translation
15. Gene Expression Introduction to Translation
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
The number of amino acids added during translation per second is referred to as the rate of translation. The rate of translation is faster in bacteria as compared to eukaryotes because:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
prokaryotes are smaller.
B
prokaryotes have fewer genes.
C
in prokaryotes, mRNA is translated as soon as it is transcribed.
D
transcription is omitted in prokaryotes.