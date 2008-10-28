43. Endocrine System
Which of the following hormones released by the adrenal gland allows the body to make energy more readily available from stored nutrients by inducing the synthesis of liver enzymes that produce glucose from amino acids?
A
Adrenocorticotropic Hormone (ACTH)
B
Aldosterone
C
Corticotropin-releasing hormone (CRH)
D
Cortisol