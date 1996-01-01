37. Plant Sensation and Response
Tropisms and Hormones
37. Plant Sensation and Response Tropisms and Hormones
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following will happen if we remove the gene responsible for the production of cytokinin hormone?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The plant growth will be hindered.
B
The plant cannot detect light.
C
The plant will have non-functional stomata.
D
Photosynthesis will not be possible.