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11. Cell Division - Part 2 of 2!
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Problem 7
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Problem 9
11. Cell Division - Part 2 of 2!
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11. Cell Division / Review of the Cell Cycle / Problem 7
Problem 7
What happens to the nuclear envelope during prometaphase?
A
It breaks down, allowing spindle fibers to attach to chromosomes
B
It reforms around each set of chromosomes
C
It becomes more condensed
D
It separates the cytoplasm into two cells
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