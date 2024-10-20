- Download the worksheet to save time writing
A gene is a specific unit of hereditary information that can be found at a specific position in a chromosome called:
Which of the following does not describe an allele?
Chromosome pairs that are similar in size, shape, and contain the same genes are referred to as
A pair of homologous chromosomes is similar in all the following aspects except:
In terms of habitat colonization, how do asexual reproducers differ from sexual reproducers?
Meiosis is a process in which gametes are produced through two rounds of cell division which results in the production of _____ daughter cells that are _____.
Just like animals, plants that reproduce sexually use meiotic cell division to produce egg and sperm cells. Based on your understanding of meiotic cell division, identify which of the following statements about plant meiotic cell division, specifically for angiosperms, is FALSE.
After a human cell undergoes telophase 1 of meiosis, a ________ develops dividing the cell into two _____ daughter cells with chromosomes consisting of two sister chromatids.
During the prophase stage of meiotic cell division, the chromosome condenses and the nuclear envelope breaks down. During this stage, the crossing over of homologous chromosomes happens. Identify which of the following images illustrates the chiasmata where the exchange of genetic materials occurs.
The diploid number of chromosomes in Chimpanzees is 48. What will be the number of chromosomes in the cell after meiosis II?
During meiosis II, ______ are separated, forming the four haploid cells.
Nondisjunction may result in the production of daughter cells that have either too many or too few chromosomes. The abnormal number of chromosomes can lead to various genetic disorders such as trisomy-21 and Klinefelter syndrome. Which of the following happens during nondisjunction that results in the unequal distribution of chromosomes in the daughter cells?
The following are the factors that can cause triploidy in humans except:
The recombinant frequencies of three different crosses involving two genes at a time are as follows:
Between B and W = 12%
Between T and W = 5%
Between B and T = 18%
Choose the correct order of the three linked genes.
In which types of cells does meiosis take place?