Nondisjunction may result in the production of daughter cells that have either too many or too few chromosomes. The abnormal number of chromosomes can lead to various genetic disorders such as trisomy-21 and Klinefelter syndrome. Which of the following happens during nondisjunction that results in the unequal distribution of chromosomes in the daughter cells?