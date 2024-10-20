- Download the worksheet to save time writing
What term did Mendel use to describe the inherited features that show variation among individuals?
Which of the following alleles is not expressed in the presence of another allele during heterozygosity?
Recessive alleles show their effect in an individual when they are present in ____________ condition.
In Drosophila, brown body colour (B) is dominant to black (b) and long wings (W) are dominant to short wings (w). A researcher crossed a male Drosophila with genotype "BBWW" with a female Drosophila with genotype "bbww". Identify the correct list of the genotype(s) of gametes produced by F1 individuals.
Gregor Mendel chose pea plants (Pisum sativum) for his experiments on inheritance due to which of the following reasons?
Which of the following events explains the principle of segregation and the principle of independent assortment?
Which of the following states that "the alleles of two (or more) different genes get sorted into gametes independently of one another"?
A long-stemmed homozygous (II) pea plant is crossed with a short-stemmed homozygous (ii) pea plant. Which of the following punnet squares correctly illustrates the resulting genotypes of the offspring?
A cross between an individual showing a dominant phenotype (tallness) with a homozygous recessive individual (shortness) produces 100% tall plants. Predict the genotype of the individual showing the dominant phenotype.
You adopt a stray male dog that has curly hair. How will you determine whether the allele for curly hair is dominant or recessive?
A true breeder individual with a dominant phenotype of a trait is crossed with an individual with a recessive phenotype of the same trait. Which of the following statements about the phenotypic probability of this cross is true?
In humans, brown eyes are a dominant trait over blue eyes. If a brown-eyed heterozygous male marries a blue-eyed female, what is the probability of producing blue-eyed offspring?
Assume that independent assortment happens in all gene pairs. What will be the probability of AABbCc and AaBBCC parental genotypes producing offspring with AaBbCc genotype?