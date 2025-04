8. Respiration / Krebs Cycle / Problem 8

Identify the option that includes all the reactions of the Krebs cycle during which oxidative decarboxylation occurs.

M. oxaloacetate to citrate

N. citrate to alpha-ketoglutarate

O. alpha-ketoglutarate to succinyl CoA

P. oxaloacetate to fumarate

Q. fumarate to malate

R. malate to oxaloacetate