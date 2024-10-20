- Download the worksheet to save time writing
Assume that in a family, both the father and mother are carriers of genes associated with sickle cell anemia. One of their children suffers from the disease, two of them are carriers, and one is completely normal. In this case, the genes associated with sickle cell anemia are ___________.
Assume that in a family, the mother is a carrier of hemophilia and the father is normal. One of their sons suffers from hemophilia, while the other is completely normal. One of their daughters is also a carrier, and the other is normal. In this case, the allele associated with hemophilia is _________.
Alkaptonuria is a biochemical disorder. Affected individuals cannot metabolize a substance called alkapton, which colors the urine and stains body tissues. Jack is married to Natasha. Jack is normal person but Natasha is suffering from Alkaptonuria. Both have 50% of children suffering from alkaptonuria disease. Based upon these observations we conclude that Alkaptonuria appeared to be caused by
Sickle-cell disease is a recessive trait. A couple yields normal results for a sickle-cell disease test, and none of their parents have this disease. What will be the probability that if this couple has a child, the child will have the sickle-cell disease?
Hemochromatosis is an autosomal recessive trait. A carrier woman with Hemochromatosis and her normal husband have children. What is true regarding the probability of having normal or diseased children?