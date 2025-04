13. Mendelian Genetics / Autosomal Inheritance / Problem 3

Alkaptonuria is a biochemical disorder. Affected individuals cannot metabolize a substance called alkapton, which colors the urine and stains body tissues. Jack is married to Natasha. Jack is normal person but Natasha is suffering from Alkaptonuria. Both have 50% of children suffering from alkaptonuria disease. Based upon these observations we conclude that Alkaptonuria appeared to be caused by