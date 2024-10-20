Please be aware that you practice a sample exam set, which means that it’s mimicking a real exam. In order to have more accurate experience:
Which energy source is usually needed for folding mediated by chaperones?
Which of the following best summarizes the difference between transcription and translation?
The Cri-du-chat (cat's cry) syndrome is a condition in which a piece or region of chromosome 5 is deleted, resulting in the absence of all genes in that area. Infants with this condition have a cry that sounds like a cat. This is an example of:
Identify which type of regulation of gene expression control affects the DNA arrangement and its accessibility to the transcription process.
Continuous transcription of the operon's gene will take place
The lac operon is involved in lactose metabolism in bacteria. It is activated under which condition?
Which part of the lac operon is considered the negative regulatory site where the lac repressor protein binds, hindering the transcription process?
What is the function of the trpR gene?
What is a common feature of both the lac operon and the trp operon?
Because of differential gene expression, red blood cells and neurons can have the same genome but will differ in ________.
Which of the following is not a consequence of histone acetylation?
Which of the following statements does not describe the proximal promoter elements?
How does alternative splicing contribute to protein diversity?
Which of the following is not a common outcome of post-translational modifications (PTMs) on proteins?
Given that the H5N1 avian flu virus may spread internationally from person to person, it is viewed as a
A soil-dwelling bacteria called Agrobacterium tumefaciens has the potential to transfer a fragment of its DNA into plant cells. The plant's cellular machinery is effectively taken over by the bacterial DNA when it is integrated into a plant chromosome, where it is then used to promote the bacterial population's growth. This procedure is mostly used to create crops that are resistant to insects or herbicides; such crops are termed:
Which of the following statements about cDNA is false?
There are numerous ethical concerns about human cloning. What benefits might cloning human cells have?
What is the main reason for using Taq polymerase during the PCR?
Where was the name Polymerase Chain Reaction derived from?
Why is a dye like ethidium bromide added to the gel during electrophoresis?
In "Southern Blotting," what technique is used to separate DNA fragments based on size?
The most common STRs in the human genome are_____:
Which of the following is an example of a DNA sequencing output?
In which direction should the bands generated by gel electrophoresis in Sanger sequencing be read?
They are the genes that regulate the development of similar morphological phenotypes across diverse species.