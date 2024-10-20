General Biology 1 Final - Part 3 of 3
18. Biotechnology / Introduction to DNA-Based Technology / Problem 16
A soil-dwelling bacteria called Agrobacterium tumefaciens has the potential to transfer a fragment of its DNA into plant cells. The plant's cellular machinery is effectively taken over by the bacterial DNA when it is integrated into a plant chromosome, where it is then used to promote the bacterial population's growth. This procedure is mostly used to create crops that are resistant to insects or herbicides; such crops are termed:
