18. Biotechnology / DNA Fingerprinting / Problem 7

Three individuals were suspected of killing an old lady in her apartment. Apart from the blood sample collected around the victim's body, a blood sample was also collected at the victim's doorsteps. To identify whose blood it is, a DNA fingerprinting needs to be done. To do this, an ample amount of DNA from the sample must be generated. Identify which of the following techniques would generate the number of DNA copies to make the analysis possible.