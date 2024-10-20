1. Introduction to Biology / Experimental Design / Problem 3

An experiment was carried out to test the effects of radiation on mice using three groups of mice of the same age, gender, and physical features. The mice in the first two groups were exposed to radiation at two different distances, while the mice in the third group did not receive any radiation. It was observed that the frequency of mutations was higher in mice that were close to the radiation than in mice that were far away. Which of the statements about this experiment is true?