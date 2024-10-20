- Download the worksheet to save time writing
The estimated number of genes in the fruit fly is 17,868 and the number of base pairs is 137 million (Mb). Calculate the gene density in the fruit fly.
Based on the three short segments of FOXP2 proteins of four animal species, by how many amino acids does the Z finch sequence differ from the mouse sequence?
The diagram below shows the amino acid sequences (using the single-letter code) of three short segments of the FOXP2 protein from five animal species. These segments contain all of the amino acid differences between the FOXP2 proteins of these species.
Which option correctly identifies the animal species that have identical amino acid sequences for the FOXP2 protein?
Based on the sequence alignment of the different species, on what sequence number do humans and chimpanzees differ?
Hox genes, a subset of homeobox genes, are a collection of linked genes that define areas of an embryo's body plan along the head-to-tail axis of animals. Which of the following is the product of Hox genes?
The process of "mapping the human genome" included sequencing samples taken from a limited number of people and then putting the sequenced pieces together to create full sequences for each of the _____ human chromosomes.