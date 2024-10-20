Skip to main content
Genomes
Genomes / Problem 2

Based on the three short segments of FOXP2 proteins of four animal species, by how many amino acids does the Z finch sequence differ from the mouse sequence?    
Comparison of FOXP2 protein sequences for Z. Finch, Human, Mouse, and Chimpanzee.

