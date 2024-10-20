22. Evolution of Populations / The Hardy-Weinberg Principle / Problem 4

The flower color in a plant is coded by a single gene, and the alleles (FW and FR) for the same exhibit incomplete dominance. White flowers are homozygous for the allele FW, and red flowers are homozygous for the allele FR. If both alleles are present together, the flowers will be pink. The white flowers are present at a frequency of 1 in 100. What is the predicted frequency of pink flowers if genotypes are in Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium?