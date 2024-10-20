A researcher sets three mating pairs and her observations are as follows.
Experiment 1: Male mouse having brown fur mated with a female mouse having brown fur. Observation: 10 pups had brown fur and 3 had white fur.
Experiment 2: Male mouse having white fur mated with a female mouse having white fur. Observation: All the 8 pups had white fur.
Experiment 3: Male mouse having brown fur mated with a female mouse having white fur. Observation: 5 pups had brown fur and 4 had white fur.
Determine which allele is dominant and which is recessive.
Which of the following traits was not studied by Mendel during his experiments on pea plants?
Which of the following correctly defines a true-breeding organism?
The initial set of parents that are crossed to produce offspring is called: