Mendel's Experiments
13. Mendelian Genetics / Mendel's Experiments / Problem 1
A researcher sets three mating pairs and her observations are as follows.
Experiment 1: Male mouse having brown fur mated with a female mouse having brown fur. Observation: 10 pups had brown fur and 3 had white fur.
Experiment 2: Male mouse having white fur mated with a female mouse having white fur. Observation: All the 8 pups had white fur.
Experiment 3: Male mouse having brown fur mated with a female mouse having white fur. Observation: 5 pups had brown fur and 4 had white fur.
Determine which allele is dominant and which is recessive.
Learn this concept