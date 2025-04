38. Animal Form and Function / Metabolism and Homeostasis / Problem 2

The capybara is the largest living rodent and a member of the genus Hydrochoerus. Gigantism, such as in the capybara, results when one lineage evolves extremely large bodies from its small-bodied ancestors. In a specific, confined niche, what will be the consequence of gigantism like that of the capybara in the rodent population?