Two pea plants heterozygous for the characteristics of size and flower colour are crossed, and the Punnett square for this cross is given below. What will be the phenotypic ratios?
A man has polydactyly which is a dominant trait. His wife and their daughter have the normal number of digits. What fraction of this couple's children would have a normal number of digits?
Assume that the homozygous dominant trait of a flower is red and long-stemmed and the homozygous recessive trait is white and short-stemmed. Considering that these traits are controlled by independently assorting genes, what is the probability of producing a heterozygous red flower and heterozygous long-stemmed flower from heterozygous parents?
If crossing two heterozygote parents (Pp) will yield 25% homozygous dominant and 25% homozygous recessive offspring, which of the following is the correct genotypic ratio?
If using the Punnett square we can predict that 50% of the offspring is homozygous dominant (TT) and 50% is heterozygous (Tt), what is the possible genotype of the two parents?
Suppose the homozygous tall pea (T) was crossed with a homozygous short pea (t), what will be the resulting phenotypes of the four offspring?
What could have happened with the gray allele if breeding a dominant white sheep (WW) and homozygous recessive gray sheep (ww) yields all white-phenotyped offspring?