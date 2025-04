13. Mendelian Genetics / Punnett Square Probability / Problem 3

Assume that the homozygous dominant trait of a flower is red and long-stemmed and the homozygous recessive trait is white and short-stemmed. Considering that these traits are controlled by independently assorting genes, what is the probability of producing a heterozygous red flower and heterozygous long-stemmed flower from heterozygous parents?