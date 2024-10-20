A man and woman who are both normal are married. The man's family, however, has a history of red-green colourblindness, as his grandfather from his maternal side was colourblind. On the contrary, the woman's family has no history of this disorder. What percentage of this man's sister will be normal, carrier, and colourblind, respectively?
A son with hemophilia is born to a normal couple. Given that hemophilia is an X-linked recessive trait, who do you believe passed the allele to the son?
Determine the genotype of III-4 in the given pedigree that illustrates the inheritance of red green colour blindness.
A hemophilia carrier female marries a man who does not have hemophilia. If they have two sons, what is the probability that both of them will be affected?
Which of the following statements about linked genes is true?
If a female is affected by color blindness, what is the probability of her having an affected son?
A couple conceives a daughter who is blue-cone monochromatic. What is true about the genotypes of her parents for color blindness?