13. Mendelian Genetics / Sex-Linked Inheritance / Problem 1

A man and woman who are both normal are married. The man's family, however, has a history of red-green colourblindness, as his grandfather from his maternal side was colourblind. On the contrary, the woman's family has no history of this disorder. What percentage of this man's sister will be normal, carrier, and colourblind, respectively?