13. Mendelian Genetics / Test Crosses / Problem 2

Suppose we have the following genotypes and their corresponding phenotypes: AA: monocolor; Aa: monocolor; aa: Spotted, BB: straight ears; Bb: straight ears; bb: floppy ears.

If we cross a male rabbit with the AaBb genotype with a female rabbit with the AaBb genotype; out of the 16 offspring, how many of them have straight ears?