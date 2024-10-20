Adaptive Radiation quiz #2 Flashcards

Which of the following is an example of adaptive radiation? A) The diversification of mammals after the extinction of dinosaurs B) The extinction of trilobites C) The stable population of sharks over millions of years D) The gradual evolution of horses
A) The diversification of mammals after the extinction of dinosaurs
Why do species evolve during adaptive radiation?
Species evolve during adaptive radiation to fill ecological niches that become available, often after mass extinction events or due to evolutionary innovations.
What is the main difference between adaptive radiation and other forms of speciation?
The main difference is that adaptive radiation involves rapid diversification of a single lineage into multiple species to fill various ecological niches, often following mass extinction events.
What types of animals rapidly expanded after the extinction of the dinosaurs?
Mammals rapidly expanded after the extinction of the dinosaurs, diversifying to fill various ecological niches.
What types of conditions may lead to adaptive radiation?
Conditions such as ecological opportunities after mass extinction events or the emergence of evolutionary innovations can lead to adaptive radiation.
Which of the following is not a key aspect of an adaptive radiation? A) Rapid diversification B) Filling ecological niches C) Gradual evolution over millions of years D) Occurrence after mass extinction events
C) Gradual evolution over millions of years
Which statement best explains why the adaptive radiation of mammals was possible?
The adaptive radiation of mammals was possible due to the ecological opportunities created by the extinction of dinosaurs, allowing mammals to diversify and fill various niches.
Why do island chains provide ideal conditions for adaptive radiation to occur?
Island chains provide ideal conditions for adaptive radiation because they offer numerous open ecological niches and opportunities for species to diversify.
What is required for adaptive radiation to occur?
Adaptive radiation requires ecological opportunities, such as open niches, or evolutionary innovations that increase fitness and allow species to diversify.
What happens when adaptive radiation occurs?
When adaptive radiation occurs, a single lineage rapidly diversifies into multiple species, each adapted to different ecological niches.
When is adaptive radiation most likely to occur?
Adaptive radiation is most likely to occur after mass extinction events or when new ecological niches become available.
What is an effect of adaptive radiation?
An effect of adaptive radiation is the rapid diversification of species, leading to increased biodiversity and the filling of various ecological niches.