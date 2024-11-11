We've been talking about extinction, but almost the inverse of extinction is going to be adaptive radiation. Now, adaptive radiation, we're going to define as evolutionary events where a single lineage gives rise to many diverse species. So where extinction, we said metaphorically, kind of prunes the tree of life, adaptive radiation, we're going to say rapidly expands the tree of life. You can think of it as making the tree of life bushier in certain places. This happens when a lineage diversifies to fill many ecological niches.

Many ecological niches, and these niches are often open to be filled after mass extinction events. All right, so we can look at our image here. We have this phylogenetic tree, and we've looked at this tree before. We see here in red, right? We see all these lineages going extinct at the same time.

Those lineages ending. That is our mass extinction. But then look there in green, right? Look right here. Well, here we have what looks like a single lineage that makes it through that extinction event, and then it immediately starts diversifying.

This lineage starts splitting into all these speciation events, and you get this real bushy part of the tree, all these new species evolving. This is our, meant to write that in green, adaptive radiation. Alright. So why do these happen?

We're going to give two basic reasons here. First is the ecological opportunity. Now, this happens when species fill those open niches like after a mass extinction, but it's not just after mass extinction events. This often happens, for example, on volcanic islands when a new island emerges from the ocean. The species that get there first is often a little bit random, but there are lots of open opportunities, open niches to fill, and those species will diversify.

They'll go through speciation events filling those niches. A classic example of this is Darwin's finches on the Galapagos. But the example we're going to look at are the Hawaiian Drosophila. There are actually all sorts of examples from the Hawaiian Islands because these are large volcanic islands that have had many adaptive radiations. The Hawaiian Drosophila, there are about 1000 species of Drosophila of these fruit flies that live in the Hawaiian Islands.

That's about a quarter of all Drosophila species on the entire planet, right? A quarter of all Drosophila species you find on the Hawaiian Islands. What are they doing there? Well, they're doing all sorts of stuff. Some of them are living that very standard fruit fly lifestyle.

They're laying their eggs on rotting fruit, but others have evolved to fill open niches. Some lay their eggs only on rotting bark, some on specific species of leaves. There are some flies that only lay their eggs in spider egg sacs. Right? That's very different than you find in Drosophila in other places in the world, but that's because when they got to those islands, there were these open niches and they diversified to fill them.

Alright. Now it can also happen because of an evolutionary innovation. This, we are going to say, is when a novel or, you could say, new trait or group of traits, as I'm indicating there with an up arrow, increases fitness. Now, these organisms are able to outcompete other organisms in the niches that they live in. An example of this is the angiosperms, also known just as the flowering plants.

Alright. So what's an angiosperm? It's almost easier to tell you what isn't an angiosperm. Ferns are not angiosperms and conifers, things with cones, like pine trees, those aren't angiosperms. The vast majority of other plants that you are likely familiar with are going to be angiosperms.

That includes things like trees with leaves. Almost all trees with leaves are flowering plants. All cacti are flowering plants. And things with flowers, right? Tulips there, all the grasses, water plants, those are all flowering plants, or almost all of them are. That's a huge group of organisms, a really diverse group of organisms.

Why were they able to outcompete? Well, part of it's in the name, right? Angiosperm. 'Sperm' refers to the seed, and 'angio' well, that means something like a vessel. The seeds of angiosperms have a protective coat, and they are in a fruit.

That allows them to disperse more widely and often last much longer. Now, there are also other adaptations that they have. Well, they have flowers, for example, so that's a different way of reproducing. They transport water through the plant differently than other plants do. Altogether, this group of traits allowed them to outcompete the ferns and the conifers that were all over the world when this adaptive radiation happened.

This happened only about 100,000,000 years ago during the Cretaceous period. So just think about that for a second. That means this oak tree, this oak tree is way more closely related to cacti, to tulips, to wheatgrass than it is to a pine tree. Think of the amount of diversification, the splitting in that tree of life that had to happen to get all of these things coming from a common ancestor in what is a relatively short amount of time in the history of life.

Alright. We're going to look at adaptive radiation more and examples and practice to come. Do check them out.