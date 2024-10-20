Allopatric and Sympatric Speciation exam Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 28 ) Hide definitions

Allopatric Speciation Speciation that occurs when populations evolve in different geographic areas, leading to reproductive isolation.

Sympatric Speciation Speciation that occurs within the same geographic area, often through mechanisms like polyploidy or disruptive selection.

Dispersal The movement of individuals from one place to another, leading to geographic isolation and potentially allopatric speciation.

Vicariance The physical splitting of a habitat, resulting in geographic isolation and potentially allopatric speciation.

Polyploidy A condition in which an organism has more than two complete sets of chromosomes, often leading to sympatric speciation.

Disruptive Selection Selection for divergent phenotypes within a population, which can lead to sympatric speciation if accompanied by reproductive isolation.

Reproductive Isolation A state in which two populations can no longer interbreed, leading to the formation of new species.

What is the main difference between allopatric and sympatric speciation? Allopatric speciation occurs in different geographic areas, while sympatric speciation occurs in the same geographic area.

What role does mate choice play in sympatric speciation? Mate choice can lead to reproductive isolation within the same geographic area, contributing to sympatric speciation.

Founder Effect A reduction in genetic diversity that occurs when a small population colonizes a new habitat, often seen in dispersal events.

What is autopolyploidy? A type of polyploidy that occurs within a single species due to a cell division error, resulting in extra sets of chromosomes.

What is allopolyploidy? A type of polyploidy that occurs through hybridization between two species followed by a cell division error.

How does vicariance lead to speciation? Vicariance physically splits a habitat, leading to geographic and genetic isolation, which can result in speciation.

What is the significance of genetic isolation in speciation? Genetic isolation prevents gene flow between populations, allowing them to evolve independently and potentially form new species.

How can polyploidy create a new species in a single generation? Polyploidy results in extra sets of chromosomes, causing reproductive isolation from the original population and forming a new species.

What is the role of microhabitat niches in sympatric speciation? Microhabitat niches can lead to reproductive isolation within the same geographic area, contributing to sympatric speciation.

What is the difference between dispersal and vicariance? Dispersal involves movement to a new habitat, while vicariance involves the physical splitting of an existing habitat.

How does disruptive selection contribute to sympatric speciation? Disruptive selection favors divergent phenotypes, and if accompanied by reproductive isolation, it can lead to sympatric speciation.

What is habitual isolation? A form of reproductive isolation where populations reproduce in different habitats, often leading to allopatric speciation.

Why is sympatric speciation less common than allopatric speciation? Sympatric speciation is less common because it is harder to achieve reproductive isolation within the same geographic area.

What is the significance of gene flow in speciation? Gene flow between populations can prevent speciation by keeping the populations genetically similar.

How does self-fertilization facilitate polyploidy in plants? Self-fertilization allows polyploid plants to reproduce even when they have extra sets of chromosomes, leading to new species.

What is the role of a cell division error in polyploidy? A cell division error can double the number of chromosomes, leading to polyploidy and potentially new species.

How does hybridization contribute to allopolyploidy? Hybridization between two species followed by a cell division error can result in an allopolyploid organism with extra sets of chromosomes.

What is the outcome of a vicarious event in speciation? A vicarious event leads to geographic and genetic isolation, allowing populations to evolve independently and potentially form new species.

How does the founder effect influence genetic diversity? The founder effect reduces genetic diversity in a new population, which can lead to rapid evolutionary changes.

What is the importance of reproductive isolation in speciation? Reproductive isolation is crucial for speciation as it prevents interbreeding and allows populations to evolve independently.