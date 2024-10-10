We've seen how all different types of reproductive isolation can maintain different species, but here we want to sort of layer on top of all these two ways that we can think about speciation occurring. We can have allopatric speciation and sympatric speciation. Now, for both of these, we're going to go into more detail on them coming up in future videos. Here, we just want to introduce the two so we can generally understand the difference between them. Alright.
So, let's start just by remembering that speciation requires reproductive isolation. But broadly, we can say that reproductive isolation or speciation happens in two ways, either allopatrically or sympatrically. Now, allopatric speciation, we're going to say, is when species evolve in different locations. In other words, they evolve with habitat isolation. Remember, habitat isolation is when those populations reproduce in different habitats.
So, for allopatric speciation, the first step of speciation is that the population in some way splits, and those two populations are now living in different places. So for me, it's really kind of conceptually easy to understand how that could lead to speciation. Right? If you live in different places, you're reproductively isolated, they can evolve in different ways and become different species. And in fact, that is the more common type of speciation.
But you can also have sympatric speciation. Now, sympatric speciation is when those species evolve in the same location. In other words, without habitat isolation. Now we have other types of reproductive isolation, but for me at least, it's harder to understand how those could enter into a population that's all living in the same area and at least in the past has been reproducing with each other.
But it does happen. Alright? So we're going to be using these words a lot. So we want to just break down the root so that we're familiar with them. Alright?
So, allopatric - allo, that root allo means other or different, I'm going to say. And patric refers to country. It's the same root as the word patriotic. Now here, we don't literally mean country; we just mean region.
So allopatric species are species that live in different regions. Allopatric speciation occurs when the populations live in different regions. Sympatric, well, sim means the same. And again, Patrick refers to country, or we can think of it as region. So sympatric species are species that live in the same or at least overlapping regions.
Sympatric speciation occurs when the two populations are living in the same region. Again, we'll look at how both of these occur in more detail coming up in future videos. It'll be a hoot. See you there.