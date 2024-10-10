We've now seen how allopatric speciation can occur when populations are living in different areas, but now we want to look at sympatric speciation. Remember, sympatric speciation is when new species form in the same geographic area. Now this, at least for me, is a little harder to wrap my head around because, well, how do you get reproductive isolation when organisms are in the same place? And for that reason, because it's harder to get that reproductive isolation, sympatric speciation is much less common than allopatric. But there are two ways that we can say that this can happen.

We're going to say sympatric speciation can happen through polyploidy and disruptive selection. Let's talk about polyploidy first. Now, polyploidy, I'm just going to say it's a little bit more technically difficult to wrap your head around, so we're going to go into it in more detail in an upcoming video. But this is when there's a mutation that results in more than 2 complete sets of chromosomes. Right?

When we're thinking of eukaryotes, we're normally thinking of diploid organisms that have 2 complete sets of chromosomes. Well, there are some eukaryotes that are tetraploid. They have four complete sets of chromosomes. Strawberries are octaploid. They have eight complete sets of chromosomes.

Now when species that have different sets of chromosomes try to mate, well, the offspring usually either aren't viable or they're sterile, and so that's a form of reproductive isolation. Now this is going to be much more common in plants, and we'll see why it's more common in plants when we go into the technical details about how this works in an upcoming video. Alright. But now let's look into disruptive selection because we can figure out how this works pretty straightforwardly, I think. Alright.

Disruptive selection, we said, is selection for divergent phenotypes. Right? You have one population and selection is sort of selecting for two different morphs that both have high fitness or two different behaviors, something like that. Now you can sort of imagine how that could lead to speciation, but I want to put the brakes on for a second because it's really important to remember that we require a mechanism for reproductive isolation. And in fact, I would say that reproductive isolation is more important than the disruptive selection.

Reproductive isolation, when things are in the same area, this could be something like mate choice. Right? Organs, for whatever reason, are just choosing to mate with things that maybe look like them or have similar behavior, or maybe something like microhabitat niches. Right?

Maybe these organisms live in the same broad area, but, you know, they live on different plants, and so they're only interacting with certain organisms within that population. Or maybe one becomes more active in the morning while the other is more active at night. So while they're, again, in the same broad area, they're only interacting with certain organisms of their species, and there is a reproductive barrier there. Alright. So to think this through, how this works, we have this little image here.

We have this fish. Here we have some disruptive selection. We have a green and a yellow morph in this population, two types. And we see in this first image, they're just sort of mating randomly.

You see the green and the yellow fish mating with each other. The yellow and the yellow are paired off. The green and the green are paired off. Right? It just sort of seems random.

That will not lead to speciation, no matter how strong that disruptive selection is. But if we get some mate choice, or for whatever reason, these fish of the same type are only breeding with each other right here. Now the yellow fish are only mating with themselves. The green fish are only mating with the green fish. If that happens and that goes on for a long time, well, you can get speciation.

We see here that those differences have become greater. We've actually created different species. Okay. So again, just to remember, disruptive selection, the important thing here is actually the reproductive isolation. How is that going to happen so that those divergent phenotypes can actually become their own species?

Again, we'll look at polyploidy in more detail soon. But before that, we've got an example and practice problems. Check them out.