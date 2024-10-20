Allopatric and Sympatric Speciation quiz #2 Flashcards
Allopatric and Sympatric Speciation quiz #2
How does reproductive isolation differ in sympatric modes and allopatric modes of speciation?
In allopatric speciation, reproductive isolation occurs due to geographic separation, while in sympatric speciation, it occurs within the same geographic area, often through mechanisms like polyploidy or disruptive selection.
What prevents speciation from occurring in sympatric populations?
Speciation in sympatric populations is prevented by the lack of reproductive isolation mechanisms, such as mate choice or niche differentiation, which are necessary for speciation despite living in the same area.
Which of the following factors would not contribute to allopatric speciation? A) Geographic isolation B) Dispersal C) Vicariance D) Random mating within the same population
D) Random mating within the same population
Speciation is defined as allopatric or sympatric based on whether which of the following occurs? A) Geographic separation B) Genetic mutation C) Environmental change D) Behavioral adaptation
A) Geographic separation
Which of the following factors would be the most likely to contribute to allopatric speciation? A) Polyploidy B) Disruptive selection C) Geographic isolation D) Mate choice
C) Geographic isolation
Which of the following is the first step in allopatric speciation? A) Genetic mutation B) Geographic separation C) Behavioral adaptation D) Environmental change
B) Geographic separation
What does the concept of allopatric speciation suggest about the process of speciation?
Allopatric speciation suggests that geographic isolation leads to reproductive isolation, allowing populations to evolve independently and potentially form new species.
How does sympatric speciation differ from allopatric speciation?
Sympatric speciation occurs without geographic separation, often through mechanisms like polyploidy or disruptive selection, whereas allopatric speciation involves geographic isolation.
Which of the following is not a potential mechanism through which sympatric speciation could occur? A) Polyploidy B) Disruptive selection C) Geographic isolation D) Mate choice
C) Geographic isolation
Which of the following organisms is most likely to be subject to allopatric speciation? A) A plant species with polyploidy B) A bird species separated by a mountain range C) A fish species with disruptive selection D) An insect species with mate choice