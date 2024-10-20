Aminotes definitions Flashcards
Related flashcards
Terms in this set (14)
Chorion
The outermost membrane in an egg, providing protection and facilitating gas exchange for the developing embryo.
Amnion
A fluid-filled membrane that encases and cushions the embryo, providing a protective environment during development.
Yolk Sac
A yellow, nutrient-rich membrane in an egg that supplies food to the developing embryo, connected to the embryo's gut via blood vessels.
Elantois
A membrane in amniotic eggs that stores embryonic waste and facilitates gas exchange through its blood vessels.
Albumin
A protein-rich solution in egg whites that cushions the embryo and provides essential nutrients.
Ectothermic
Organisms that rely on external environmental heat sources to regulate their body temperature, as opposed to generating significant internal heat.
Tetrapods
Four-limbed vertebrates including amphibians, reptiles, birds, and mammals, adapted for life on land with limbs that support weight and facilitate movement.
Keratin
A fibrous structural protein found in hair, nails, animal horns, and reptile scales, providing protection and reducing water loss.
Endothermic
Organisms that regulate their body temperature internally through metabolic processes, maintaining a stable temperature regardless of external conditions.
Monophyletic
A group of organisms that includes an ancestor and all its descendants, forming a single branch on the tree of life.
Sauropsids
Amniotes including reptiles and birds, characterized by keratin scales or feathers, internal fertilization, and adaptations for terrestrial life.
Synapsids
Amniotes that include mammals, distinguished by a single temporal fenestra in the skull, evolving from reptilian ancestors to modern mammals with features like hair and differentiated teeth.
Mammary Glands
Specialized glands in mammals that produce milk to nourish offspring, primarily composed of water, fat, and sugar.
Neocortex
The brain region in mammals responsible for higher-order functions like sensory perception, cognition, and motor commands, significantly contributing to advanced intelligence and complex behaviors.