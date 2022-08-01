I want to briefly mention birds, which are endo thermic vertebrates that have feathers, beaks and lightweight skeletons. We often call hollow or hollow bones or bird bones. And the reason I want to bring these guys up is because they're actually part of the monofilament group dinosaurs. That is to say, birds are in fact, dinosaurs and dinosaurs are part of the monofilament group reptiles. So these guys, even though um, they look very different, they've evolved to have ah, very different morphology. They're part of that same monofilament group. So, uh, essentially birds are dinosaurs there, the living embodiment of dinosaurs today. And hopefully you can see that to a degree with this picture of a feathered dinosaur on the way to becoming a bird next to this, uh, road runner from today And yes, that's a road runner, just like the bird from the cartoon. That's what they actually look like. And they don't go, Mimi. Also very quickly you can see a feathered dinosaur here on its way to adapting bird like flight, as we see over here Now, am newts come into basic flavors, right? There are these, uh, syrup seeds, which we just talked about. Those are reptiles and birds. And then there are these organisms called synapse IDs. And these were the group of AM notes that include mammals and they happen to be distinct from other AM notes or rather distinguished from other ami. It's do do certain features of the skull. Uh, you don't really need to worry about that. I am not going to get into it. All I really want to do here is convey how, in a qualitative way get you to think about how these sort of reptilian looking creatures, these synapses which you know to the on trade I these guys, these the early forms of these creatures really do just look like reptiles, right? But hopefully you can see through these images I provided how they would transition from being more reptilian like you see here to something more akin thio mammals you're familiar with today, right? So the growing of hair is certainly certainly one of those big changes and also just the change in, you know, face shape losing that sort of reptilian look. So here again, we have some more, uh, kind of primitive, primitive early synapses and there going thio, you know. Eventually lead Thio later. Synapses like this guy who these These guys obviously like very reptilian looking. This guy is kind of weird on the way organism, right? Sort of has a reptilian look to It also has hair, you know, one of those weirder transition organisms. And then eventually we're going Thio, you know, get something more like this, which certainly looks like it's on its way to becoming a manual. Right has the for has the shape. But there's still something about it that looks, you know, hearkens back Thio. It's more ancestral form. And then, of course, ultimately we're going to get, uh, you know, rodent like mammals is the earliest, uh, you know, mammals to hit the scene. And to be clear, I'm not saying that they are rodents. I'm saying they have a rodent like appearance, those air, what the earliest mammals look like. So hopefully these pictures can kind of give you an idea how these early synapses, which were very reptilian looking, would eventually become mammals. With that, let's flip the page

