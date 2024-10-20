Aminotes quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 24 ) Hide definitions

What are the two basic groups of amniotes? The two basic groups of amniotes are sauropsids (reptiles and birds) and synapsids (mammals).

What is the defining feature of mammals that gives them their name? Mammals are named for their mammary glands, which produce milk to feed their offspring.

What are the three middle ear bones in mammals used for? The three middle ear bones in mammals are used to convey sound.

What is the significance of the neocortex in mammals? The neocortex is important for improved cognition and is a defining feature of mammals.

What are monotremes and how do they differ from other mammals? Monotremes are egg-laying mammals, unlike most mammals which give live birth.

Where are monotremes primarily found? Monotremes are primarily found in Australia.

What is a key characteristic of marsupials regarding their offspring? Marsupials birth underdeveloped offspring that must remain in a pouch containing the mammary gland nipple.

What is the defining feature of placental mammals? Placental mammals have a placenta that connects the developing fetus to the uterus wall for nutrient exchange and waste disposal.

What is the primary difference between the skeletal structure of gibbons and other great apes? Gibbons have long, extended arms and do not display full bipedalism, unlike other great apes which use their hands for movement.

What is the function of the chorion in an amniotic egg? The chorion is the outermost membrane that helps in gas exchange and protection of the embryo.

What role does the amnion play in the development of an embryo? The amnion is a fluid-filled cavity that encases and cushions the embryo, providing a protective environment.

How does the yolk sac contribute to the embryo's development? The yolk sac provides food for the embryo and is connected to the embryo's gut via blood vessels.

What is the primary function of the allantois in an amniotic egg? The allantois acts as a waste storage area, essentially serving as the embryo's septic tank.

What is the albumin, and why is it important in an egg? The albumin, commonly known as egg whites, cushions the embryo and provides protein-rich nutrients.

What are the defining characteristics of reptiles? Reptiles are ectothermic tetrapods with keratinized scales that prevent water loss, allowing them to live on land.

How do reptiles achieve fertilization? Reptiles achieve fertilization internally before the egg shell is secreted, requiring mating for sexual reproduction.

What are the key features that distinguish birds from other reptiles? Birds are endothermic vertebrates with feathers, beaks, and lightweight skeletons, and they are part of the monophyletic group of dinosaurs.

Mammals are endothermic amniotes with mammary glands, hair, three middle ear bones, and a neocortex.

What are some examples of placental mammals? Examples of placental mammals include humans, three-toed sloths, and many other species that give birth to live, developed offspring.