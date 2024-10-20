Skip to main content
ATP definitions Flashcards

ATP definitions
  • ADP

    Adenosine diphosphate (ADP) is a molecule with two phosphate groups that, when combined with an additional phosphate group, forms ATP, storing energy for cellular processes.

  • Phosphate Group

    A functional group consisting of a phosphorus atom bonded to four oxygen atoms, playing a key role in energy transfer and molecular activation in biological systems.

  • ATP

    A molecule that stores and transfers energy within cells, releasing energy when a phosphate bond is broken.

  • Cellular Work

    The energy-requiring processes within cells, powered by ATP hydrolysis, enabling functions like molecule synthesis, transport, and mechanical work.

  • Energy Coupling

    The process where energy from an exergonic reaction is used to drive an endergonic reaction, often mediated by ATP hydrolysis.

  • Phosphorylation

    The transfer of a phosphate group from ATP to another molecule, often altering the molecule's activity or function.