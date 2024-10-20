ATP definitions Flashcards
Terms in this set (6)
ADP
Adenosine diphosphate (ADP) is a molecule with two phosphate groups that, when combined with an additional phosphate group, forms ATP, storing energy for cellular processes.
Phosphate Group
A functional group consisting of a phosphorus atom bonded to four oxygen atoms, playing a key role in energy transfer and molecular activation in biological systems.
ATP
A molecule that stores and transfers energy within cells, releasing energy when a phosphate bond is broken.
Cellular Work
The energy-requiring processes within cells, powered by ATP hydrolysis, enabling functions like molecule synthesis, transport, and mechanical work.
Energy Coupling
The process where energy from an exergonic reaction is used to drive an endergonic reaction, often mediated by ATP hydrolysis.
Phosphorylation
The transfer of a phosphate group from ATP to another molecule, often altering the molecule's activity or function.