in this video, we're going to begin our lesson on a teepee now. Recall from our previous lesson videos that a T P is really just an abbreviation for a molecule called a Dina Seen triphosphate, where the A in ATP is for the a N Adina scene. The T and A T P is for the T in try, and the P and 80 p is for the P in phosphate. And so a Dina seen triphosphate or a teepee is a high energy molecule that's used to power cellular activities. And so if the cell has ah lot of 80 p, then the cell has a lot of energy. But if the cell has a little bit of a teepee, then the cell only has a little bit of energy. Now, really, there are only three primary components. Oven a teepee molecule and, as its name implies, with the triphosphate part, try meaning. Three. There are a chain of three phosphate groups in a teepee molecule. Now the Adina seen part of a teepee is referring to a molecule that actually has two components. It has a pen tose sugar, and it also has an ad inning nitrogenous base. And so let's take a look at our image down below, over here on the left hand side to get a better understanding of the three components of a denizen triphosphate or a T p. And again, the try phosphate part is referring to a chain of three phosphate groups that you see here 12 and three. And so we could go ahead and label these as phosphate groups. And there are, in fact, three phosphate groups on an A t p molecule. And then the ad Anin Uh, sorry. The Adina seen portion of a teepee is actually referring to both this sugar as well as this nitrogenous base. And so you can see that there is a pantos sugar here, which is this portion right here. And there's also a nitrogenous base right here, which is actually actually the nitrogenous base of Ademi. And so together the adenosine nitrogenous base as well as the pento sugar here make up the Adina seen portion of ATP. Now, what's also important to note is that uh, 80 p is a high energy molecule. But the way that sells extract energy from a deep Is there a process called a teepee, hydraulics, ISS, and so a teepee. Hydraulics. ISS is the process of breaking bonds between phosphate groups in an 80 p molecule that ends up generating chemical energy that could be used by the self as well as a D. P or a Dina seen Die phosphate where the D here stands for die, meaning that it only has two phosphate groups. Now, also in some scenarios, sometimes a d p can also be hydrolyzed to form a MP, and the M here is referring to mono Adina seen mono phosphate and mono is a prefix that means just one phosphate. So let's take a look at our image down below over here on the right hand side to get a better understanding of 80 p and a d p hydraulics, iss. And so notice that at the very top here, we're starting with an 80 p molecule. This is another representation of an 80 p molecule. Notice that the Dean Adina scene is right here. The nitrogenous base and the pento sugar is represented right here in green. And then the three phosphate groups are right here 12 and three, and so you can also represent a teepee by this symbol right here. And we'll be doing that a lot throughout the court. The rest of our courts representing 80 p as just the symbol right here. Now, if we take a teepee and we hide relies it hydro's the prefix for water licenses, the prefix for breaking down or the root for breaking down. So using water to break down a teepee, you can see that that water could be used to break the bonds between phosphate groups, the process of breaking the bonds between phosphate groups. And so when we break off this bond right here between the phosphate group using water, ultimately what we end up getting is one of the phosphate groups is released and also energy is released. And that energy can be used to power other chemical reactions and used to power other cellular activities. And so the molecule that remains on Lee has to phosphate groups here. And so this molecule is now a d. P. Since the d here stands for die phosphate and die is a route that means Onley to phosphates one right here in the other one right here. The third one is released or attached to some other molecule on. Then the process a lot of energy is released Now again, in some scenarios a d. P this molecule here it can be also hydrolyzed releasing. So you can see the water here coming in to break this bond and that will release the phosphate group and also release energy as well. And the A MP molecule is gonna be made here and again. The M and A M P is for mono, and mono means Onley one phosphate group and so you can see how the hydraulics is here is going toe lead to the release of energy and the release of energy is really what's going to be used to power chemical reactions. And so this year concludes our brief introduction to a teepee, and we'll be able to get some more practice applying these concepts and learning more about 80 p as we move forward in our course. So I'll see you all in our next video
Problem
Which of the following statements is true?
a) ADP contains more potential energy than ATP.
b) Following hydrolysis, ATP can give off one phosphate group and usable energy, whereas ADP cannot.
c) The energy produced by ATP comes from the breaking of the bond between two phosphate groups.
d) AMP and ADP contain the same amount of potential energy.
ADP contains more potential energy than ATP.
Following hydrolysis, ATP can give off one phosphate group and usable energy, whereas ADP cannot.
The energy produced by ATP comes from the breaking of the bond between two phosphate groups.
AMP and ADP contain the same amount of potential energy.
concept
Energy Coupling
in this video, we're going to introduce energy couple ing. And so energy coupling is basically when energy released by an ex er gone IQ reaction is used to power or drive an undergone IQ reaction that requires an energy input. And so recall from our last lesson video that a teepee, hydrology sis, is a reaction that is an Xer gone IQ reaction. And so a teepee. Hydraulics, ISS releases energy into the environment, and so a teepee Hydraulics ISS is usually what's going to be coupled to Endor gone IQ reactions because the released energy from a teepee hydraulics ISS is used to provide the energy input that those undergone IQ reactions need to proceed. And so let's take a look at our image down below to get a better feel for energy coupling. And so notice on the left hand side. Over here, we're showing you this pizza, and that's because, ah, lot of the energy that we get is from the foods that we end up eating. And so when we eat pizza, the pizza is gonna have all different kinds of molecules in it. It's gonna have carbohydrates, it's gonna have proteins. It's gonna also have lipids and more. And so those molecules that Aaron the foods that we eat, they end up providing off energy for our bodies. And so our bodies are going to perform X organic reactions to essentially break down the foods. And so you can see that here we're showing you the reaction for X organic reactions. They start with large food molecules, and they break them down into smaller components. And ultimately, that is going to allow for converting the energy that's in food, uh, into chemical energy in the form of a teepee. And so this energy is gonna be used to make a teepee. And ultimately, once a teepee is made, uh, then it can. The cell can perform a teepee. Hydrology, sis. And so here in this box you can see the reactant that air needed for a teepee. Hydraulics is to occur. Of course, they're going to need a teepee for a teepee. Hydraulics is to occur, and also it's gonna need water. And so a teepee, hydraulics. ISS is going to be an ex organic reaction. And so when ATP is hydrolyzed, it is going to release a lot of energy as we can see here being released on. Also, it's going to end up creating a phosphate group as well as a D. P. But this energy that is released is really, really important. And this is really where the energy coupling comes into play because 80 p hydraulics ISS is an ex organic reaction, and that X organic reaction releases energy. And this energy is going to be used directly to provide the energy input that's needed for an ender gone IQ reaction. Uh, like what you see here using smaller molecules to build larger molecules and also, uh, using a teepee theme energy released by a teepee in order to create kinetic energy such as when you're riding your bicycle, the energy that's essentially being used is, uh, coming from a teepee. Hydraulics ISS. Now again, a teepee hydraulics. ISS is going to create a D. P and a phosphate group. And these air really the reactant that air needed for a teepee formation or ATP production. And so you can see that a teepee production theme energy that's going to be added into a D. P. Is gonna come directly from the energy and foods that we eat, and so ultimately here. What you can see is that with energy coupling, uh, the movements that we have the kinetic energy that we need to ride a bike is ultimately gonna be derived directly by a teepee, hydraulics, ISS and a teepee. Hydraulics. ISS has a teepee whose energy comes directly from the foods that we eat breaking down the foods that we eat. And so, really, it's the foods that we eat that ultimately can be traced to providing the energy for our movements and muscle contractions. And so, ultimately here, X organic reactions are used, uh, in order to power and organic reactions. And this is the idea of energy coupling. And so this year concludes our introduction to energy coupling, and we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts as we move forward in our course. So I'll see you all in our next video.
Problem
How does ATP participate in energy-coupling reactions?
a) Hydrolysis of ATP fuels endergonic reactions.
b) Hydrolysis of ADP fuels endergonic reactions.
c) Synthesis of ATP fuels exergonic reactions.
d) Synthesis of ADP fuels exergonic reactions.
A
Hydrolysis of ATP fuels endergonic reactions.
B
Hydrolysis of ADP fuels endergonic reactions.
C
Synthesis of ATP fuels exergonic reactions.
D
Synthesis of ADP fuels exergonic reactions.
concept
Phosphorylation
in this video, we're going to introduce phosphor elation and so fast. Correlation is just referring to the transfer of a phosphate group from a teepee to another molecule in order to provide energy now phosphor elation by a teepee Hydraulics ISS can actually have a wide variety of effects, and so some of those effects include activating a target molecule so that it's capable of reacting as well as changing the confirmation of a target protein. And so notice down below. In the left hand image. We're showing you a glucose molecule here as the green hexagon and notice that this glucose molecule, as shown, is shown as the inactive form of glucose. So it's not able to react in this form, however, noticed that after ATP, hydraulics, ISS and phosphor relation of the glucose molecule where foster relation is just the transfer of a phosphate group from 80 p to another molecule, so noticed that, uh, dina seen try phosphate 80 p has three phosphates, a d. P. On Lee has to phosphate. So the third phosphate was transferred over to glucose as we see right here, and so notice that this form this fuss for related form of glucose is actually the active form of glucose, and this form of glucose would be able to go on to react. Now, phosphor relation does not always lead to activation of a target molecule. This is just an example of what foster relation can lead to remember. Phosphor relation leads to a wide variety of effects. In some scenarios, foster relation will lead to activation. But another scenarios. Fossil relation could lead to inactivation as well. But the idea here is that foster relation can have a wide variety of effects. Now, over here on the right hand side, we're focusing in on a protein. This red circle here represents a protein and notice that after eight p hydraulics, ISS and fossil relation of the protein, the protein takes on a completely different confirmation. It changes its shape, its structure and therefore likely its function as well. And so you can see the fuss for related protein here hasn't altered um, confirmation. And so this year concludes, our introduction to foster relation and how a teepee is usually going to be the source of the phosphate group in fossil relation and foster relation can lead to a wide variety of effects, including activating a target, uh, to react and changing the confirmation of a target protein. So this concludes our lesson, and I'll see you guys in our next video.