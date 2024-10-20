Autosomal Inheritance definitions Flashcards
Terms in this set (9)
Autosomal Inheritance
Inheritance pattern where traits are passed through non-sex chromosomes, affecting both sexes equally, and can be dominant or recessive. Examples include ABO blood type and certain genetic disorders.
Recessive
An allele that is only expressed phenotypically when two copies are present, as it is masked by a dominant allele when heterozygous.
Homozygous
Having two identical alleles for a specific gene, either both dominant or both recessive.
Heterozygous
Having two different alleles for a specific gene, one inherited from each parent.
Autosomal Recessive
A genetic trait or disorder expressed only when two copies of a recessive allele are present on non-sex chromosomes.
Autosomal Dominant
A genetic trait or disorder expressed when at least one copy of a dominant allele is present on a non-sex chromosome.
Sex Linked
Traits or disorders determined by genes located on sex chromosomes (X or Y), often showing different patterns of inheritance and expression between males and females.
Inheritance Pattern
A method of tracking how traits or disorders are passed through generations, which can be autosomal or sex-linked, and dominant or recessive.
Disorder.
A condition caused by genetic mutations or environmental factors, leading to abnormal physical or mental health, which can be inherited or acquired.