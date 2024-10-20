Autosomal Inheritance definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Autosomal Inheritance definitions

Autosomal Inheritance definitions
  • Autosomal Inheritance

    Inheritance pattern where traits are passed through non-sex chromosomes, affecting both sexes equally, and can be dominant or recessive. Examples include ABO blood type and certain genetic disorders.

  • Recessive

    An allele that is only expressed phenotypically when two copies are present, as it is masked by a dominant allele when heterozygous.

  • Homozygous

    Having two identical alleles for a specific gene, either both dominant or both recessive.

  • Heterozygous

    Having two different alleles for a specific gene, one inherited from each parent.

  • Autosomal Recessive

    A genetic trait or disorder expressed only when two copies of a recessive allele are present on non-sex chromosomes.

  • Autosomal Dominant

    A genetic trait or disorder expressed when at least one copy of a dominant allele is present on a non-sex chromosome.

  • Sex Linked

    Traits or disorders determined by genes located on sex chromosomes (X or Y), often showing different patterns of inheritance and expression between males and females.

  • Inheritance Pattern

    A method of tracking how traits or disorders are passed through generations, which can be autosomal or sex-linked, and dominant or recessive.

  • Disorder.

    A condition caused by genetic mutations or environmental factors, leading to abnormal physical or mental health, which can be inherited or acquired.