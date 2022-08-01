In this video, we're going to focus on autism, all disorders and so traits or disorders that are associated with autism's, which recall from our previous lesson. Videos are non sex. Chromosomes can be inherited in two ways. That we have number down below number one and number two. And so the first way that these autism, all traits or disorders, can be inherited is as autism, all dominant disorders. Now autism will dominant disorders, as their name implies, are going to be disorders associated with autism's, in which individuals with at least one dominant khalil will have the disorder. And so, for example, the individual could either be home a zegas, dominant or hetero sickos and still have the disorder because they have at least one dominant olio. Now, dominant disorders tend to appear in every generation without skipping a generation. Now, the second way that autism will disorders can be inherited is as autism aware recess. It disorders. And, of course, as their name implies, autism will. Recessive disorders are disorders associated with autism's, in which the individuals that are Hamas, I guess recess it are going to be the ones that display the disorder, and so on Lee. Individuals that have to lower case letters for their genotype or to recess of the wheels will actually have the autism will Recess of disorder, which is different than having at least one capital or one dominant alil toe, have the disorder now autism or recessive disorders. They tend to skip a generation. And so if we take a look at our image down below, we can further distinguish between autism will dominant disorders and autism will recess of disorder pedigrees. And so, over here on the left, what we have is an autism aled dominant disorder as disorder that's known as Polly did actively, which results in having extra digits either extra fingers or extra toes. And so because it is an autism will dominant disorder, that means that it's the dominant alil that's associated with the disorder. And so what you can see here is that having a capital F would result in having extra fingers or toes, or about Polly Dr Lee, which, whereas having the lower case F, would be having the normal number of fingers and toes. And so individuals that have at least one capital F are going to have Polydor actively since it is an autism will dominant disorder. And so notice that all of the ones that are shaded with the blue background are ones that are affected or that actually have Polydor actively and noticed that all of them have at least one capital F um, which is going to give them politically. And all of the individuals that are not affected are going to be homeless, I guess recessive and have to lower case efs. And so the ones that are not affected again, not shaded. Now, over here on the right hand side, what we're showing you is an autism will recess it disorder, which is specifically cystic fibrosis. And so because, uh, cystic fibrosis is an autism or recessive disorder, it's actually associated with lower case alil the recess of illegal instead of being associated with the dominant Leo. And so, uh, individuals that have a dominant Ulliel are going to be saved from having the disorder. They're going to be healthy individuals, whereas individuals that have to lower case A's individuals that are homos. I guess recessive are going to actually have cystic fibrosis. And so that's exactly what we see over here in this pedigree. All of the shaded individuals are individuals that have the disorder cystic fibrosis and noticed that all of them are homeless, I guess recess it. And so all of the ones that are not affected have at least one dominant alil to save them from having the disorder. Now, one thing to note is that autism or recessive disorders tend to skip an entire generation and so notice that this generation here in the middle is not being affected. And the disorder seems to skip an entire generation, whereas with autism will dominant disorders, it tends, uh, to be in every generation. It tend to be present and every generation. And so this here concludes, our introduction to autism will disorders and distinguishing between autism will dominant disorders and autism recess of disorders. And we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts as we move forward in our course. So I'll see you all in our next video

