Autosomal Inheritance exam Flashcards

Autosomal Inheritance exam
  • Autosomal Inheritance

    Tracking traits or disorders through generations, categorized as autosomal dominant or autosomal recessive.

  • Autosomal Dominant Disorder

    A disorder that requires only one dominant allele for expression, appearing in every generation.

  • Autosomal Recessive Disorder

    A disorder that necessitates two recessive alleles, often skipping generations.

  • Polydactyly

    An example of an autosomal dominant disorder resulting in extra fingers or toes.

  • Cystic Fibrosis

    An example of an autosomal recessive disorder.

  • What is required for an autosomal dominant disorder to be expressed?

    Only one dominant allele.

  • What is required for an autosomal recessive disorder to be expressed?

    Two recessive alleles.

  • How do autosomal dominant disorders typically appear in generations?

    They appear in every generation.

  • How do autosomal recessive disorders typically appear in generations?

    They often skip generations.

  • What is the genotype of an individual with an autosomal dominant disorder?

    Homozygous dominant or heterozygous.

  • What is the genotype of an individual with an autosomal recessive disorder?

    Homozygous recessive.

  • What is the inheritance pattern of polydactyly?

    Autosomal dominant.

  • What is the inheritance pattern of cystic fibrosis?

    Autosomal recessive.

  • What are autosomes?

    Non-sex chromosomes.

  • What does it mean if a disorder is autosomal?

    The disorder is associated with non-sex chromosomes.

  • What is the significance of understanding autosomal inheritance patterns?

    It is crucial for genetic analysis and predicting inheritance in families.

  • What is the genotype of an unaffected individual in an autosomal recessive disorder?

    Heterozygous or homozygous dominant.

  • What is the genotype of an unaffected individual in an autosomal dominant disorder?

    Homozygous recessive.

  • What does it mean if a disorder skips a generation?

    It is likely an autosomal recessive disorder.

  • What does it mean if a disorder appears in every generation?

    It is likely an autosomal dominant disorder.

  • What is the inheritance pattern of a disorder that requires two lowercase alleles for expression?

    Autosomal recessive.

  • What is the inheritance pattern of a disorder that requires at least one capital allele for expression?

    Autosomal dominant.

  • What is the phenotype of an individual with one dominant and one recessive allele in an autosomal dominant disorder?

    The individual will express the disorder.

  • What is the phenotype of an individual with one dominant and one recessive allele in an autosomal recessive disorder?

    The individual will not express the disorder.

  • What is the phenotype of an individual with two recessive alleles in an autosomal recessive disorder?

    The individual will express the disorder.

  • What is the phenotype of an individual with two dominant alleles in an autosomal dominant disorder?

    The individual will express the disorder.