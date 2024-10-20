Autosomal Inheritance exam Flashcards
Terms in this set (26)
Autosomal Inheritance
Tracking traits or disorders through generations, categorized as autosomal dominant or autosomal recessive.
Autosomal Dominant Disorder
A disorder that requires only one dominant allele for expression, appearing in every generation.
Autosomal Recessive Disorder
A disorder that necessitates two recessive alleles, often skipping generations.
Polydactyly
An example of an autosomal dominant disorder resulting in extra fingers or toes.
Cystic Fibrosis
An example of an autosomal recessive disorder.
What is required for an autosomal dominant disorder to be expressed?
Only one dominant allele.
What is required for an autosomal recessive disorder to be expressed?
Two recessive alleles.
How do autosomal dominant disorders typically appear in generations?
They appear in every generation.
How do autosomal recessive disorders typically appear in generations?
They often skip generations.
What is the genotype of an individual with an autosomal dominant disorder?
Homozygous dominant or heterozygous.
What is the genotype of an individual with an autosomal recessive disorder?
Homozygous recessive.
What is the inheritance pattern of polydactyly?
Autosomal dominant.
What is the inheritance pattern of cystic fibrosis?
Autosomal recessive.
What are autosomes?
Non-sex chromosomes.
What does it mean if a disorder is autosomal?
The disorder is associated with non-sex chromosomes.
What is the significance of understanding autosomal inheritance patterns?
It is crucial for genetic analysis and predicting inheritance in families.
What is the genotype of an unaffected individual in an autosomal recessive disorder?
Heterozygous or homozygous dominant.
What is the genotype of an unaffected individual in an autosomal dominant disorder?
Homozygous recessive.
What does it mean if a disorder skips a generation?
It is likely an autosomal recessive disorder.
What does it mean if a disorder appears in every generation?
It is likely an autosomal dominant disorder.
What is the inheritance pattern of a disorder that requires two lowercase alleles for expression?
Autosomal recessive.
What is the inheritance pattern of a disorder that requires at least one capital allele for expression?
Autosomal dominant.
What is the phenotype of an individual with one dominant and one recessive allele in an autosomal dominant disorder?
The individual will express the disorder.
What is the phenotype of an individual with one dominant and one recessive allele in an autosomal recessive disorder?
The individual will not express the disorder.
What is the phenotype of an individual with two recessive alleles in an autosomal recessive disorder?
The individual will express the disorder.
What is the phenotype of an individual with two dominant alleles in an autosomal dominant disorder?
The individual will express the disorder.