Biogeochemical Cycles quiz #2 Flashcards
Biogeochemical Cycles quiz #2
Which of the following cycles is crucial to living organisms? A) Water cycle B) Carbon cycle C) Nitrogen cycle D) Phosphorus cycle
All of the above cycles (A, B, C, and D) are crucial to living organisms as they recycle essential nutrients.How do decomposers contribute to the carbon cycle?
Decomposers break down dead organic matter, releasing carbon dioxide back into the atmosphere through the process of decomposition.What role do decomposers play in the carbon cycle?
Decomposers convert organic carbon from dead organisms into carbon dioxide, which is released into the atmosphere.How do nutrients move through an environment, and what drives the movement of nutrients?
Nutrients move through an environment via biogeochemical cycles, driven by biological processes like photosynthesis and decomposition, and geological processes like weathering and erosion.What role do decomposers play in the phosphorus cycle?
Decomposers break down organic matter, returning phosphorus to the soil in the form of phosphates, which can be assimilated by plants.Which nutrient cycle does not have an atmospheric component? A) Water cycle B) Carbon cycle C) Nitrogen cycle D) Phosphorus cycle
D) Phosphorus cycleWhich of the following is not recycled in the biosphere? A) Water B) Carbon C) Energy D) Nitrogen
C) EnergyWhich organisms play a role in returning carbon to the atmosphere?
Decomposers, through the process of decomposition, and all organisms through cellular respiration, return carbon to the atmosphere as carbon dioxide.What do detritus feeders contribute to the carbon cycle?
Detritus feeders consume dead organic matter, aiding in its decomposition and the release of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.How are decomposers critical to the carbon cycle?
Decomposers are critical because they break down dead organic material, releasing carbon dioxide back into the atmosphere, thus maintaining the carbon cycle.Which biological process by decomposers releases carbon from organic forms back into the atmosphere?
DecompositionWhich Earth sphere is not involved in biogeochemical cycling? A) Atmosphere B) Lithosphere C) Hydrosphere D) None of the above
D) None of the above; all spheres are involved in biogeochemical cycling.