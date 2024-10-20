Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Biogeography exam Flashcards

Back
Biogeography exam
How well do you know this?
1/27

  • Biogeography

    The study of how and why organisms are distributed geographically through space and time.

  • Dispersal

    The movement of individuals or their gametes away from their birthplace to other new locations.

  • What is an endemic species?

    A species that is naturally found in only one specific area on earth and nowhere else.

  • Example of an endemic species

    Polar bears in the Arctic.

  • Net Primary Productivity (NPP)

    An estimate of all the organic matter available as food in a specific region.

  • What does a high NPP value indicate?

    It indicates a region with a lot of organic matter available as food, capable of supporting a lot of life.

  • Example of a region with high NPP

    The Amazon rainforest.

  • Example of a region with low NPP

    The Sahara Desert.

  • How do biotic factors affect species distribution?

    By the presence, absence, or amounts of living factors like predators, herbivores, and vegetation.

  • How do abiotic factors affect species distribution?

    By the presence, absence, or amounts of non-living factors like temperature, water availability, and sunlight.

  • What is the relationship between NPP and ecosystem health?

    Higher NPP values generally indicate healthier ecosystems capable of supporting more life.

  • Why can't polar bears be found in the South Pole?

    Because there is no land mass that directly connects the Arctic to the Antarctic, preventing their dispersal.

  • What is the significance of dispersal in biogeography?

    Dispersal allows species to move to new locations and establish new populations, affecting their geographical distribution.

  • What role do pollinators play in plant dispersal?

    Pollinators help move plant gametes like pollen, aiding in the dispersal of plants.

  • Arctic Terns

    Birds capable of migrating from the North Pole to the South Pole, found throughout the globe.

  • What is the impact of changing abiotic factors on species distribution?

    Changing abiotic factors like temperature or water availability can significantly alter where species can live.

  • What does NPP stand for?

    Net Primary Productivity.

  • How does NPP affect biomass?

    Higher NPP values allow for more biomass, meaning more life can be supported in that region.

  • What is the main focus of biogeography?

    Understanding the geographical distribution of organisms and the factors influencing it.

  • What are some examples of biotic factors?

    Predators, herbivores, vegetation, competing organisms, pollinators, parasites, and pathogens.

  • What are some examples of abiotic factors?

    Temperature, water availability, sunlight, oxygen availability, salinity, and soil composition.

  • Why is NPP important in ecology?

    It serves as an indicator of ecosystem health and the ability to support diverse life forms.

  • What happens if a species cannot disperse?

    It may become endemic, restricted to a specific area.

  • How does the Amazon rainforest's NPP compare to the Sahara Desert's?

    The Amazon rainforest has a high NPP, while the Sahara Desert has a low NPP.

  • What is the effect of high NPP on an ecosystem?

    It supports a diverse and abundant life due to the availability of more organic matter as food.

  • What is the effect of low NPP on an ecosystem?

    It supports less life due to the scarcity of organic matter as food.

  • How do ecosystems influence species distribution?

    Through a combination of biotic and abiotic factors that affect where species can live and thrive.